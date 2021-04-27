Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    INDY 08 memorial service [Image 5 of 6]

    INDY 08 memorial service

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Airman Jason Cochran 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    An MC-12 flies over the INDY 08 memorial ceremony at Beale Air Force Base, California, April 27, 2021. The fatal crash that took the lives of the four INDY 08 crew members April 27, 2013, occurred during a combat mission in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason W. Cochran)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 20:32
    Photo ID: 6622548
    VIRIN: 210427-F-BW249-1031
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.86 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, INDY 08 memorial service [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    INDY 08 memorial service
    INDY 08 memorial service
    INDY 08 memorial service
    INDY 08 memorial service
    INDY 08 memorial service
    INDY 08 memorial service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9th Reconnaissance Wing
    Recce Town

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT