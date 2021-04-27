INDY 08 memorial service

An MC-12 flies over the INDY 08 memorial ceremony at Beale Air Force Base, California, April 27, 2021. The fatal crash that took the lives of the four INDY 08 crew members April 27, 2013, occurred during a combat mission in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason W. Cochran)

