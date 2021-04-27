An Airman salutes after laying a wreath at the base of the INDY 08 memorial obelisk at Beale Air Force Base, California, April 27, 2021. On April 27, 2013, four Airmen flying an MC-12 under the callsign INDY 08 lost their lives while serving in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 20:32
|Photo ID:
|6622547
|VIRIN:
|210427-F-BW249-1021
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.2 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, INDY 08 memorial service [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT