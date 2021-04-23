NTAG Carolina Walks a Mile for Awareness

210423-N-RB391-082 (April 23, 2021) Raleigh, NC - A teal ribbon sits on the chest of a service member assigned o Navy Talent Acquisiton Group (NTAG) Carolina. April is Sexual Assault Prevention Awareness Month (SAAPM). Each participant of the NTAG wore a teal ribbon in recognition of the victims of sexual assault. (US Navy photo by Gregory White, NTAG Carolina public affairs)

