Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NTAG Carolina Walks a Mile for Awareness [Image 2 of 2]

    NTAG Carolina Walks a Mile for Awareness

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Gregory White 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    210423-N-RB391-082 (April 23, 2021) Raleigh, NC - A teal ribbon sits on the chest of a service member assigned o Navy Talent Acquisiton Group (NTAG) Carolina. April is Sexual Assault Prevention Awareness Month (SAAPM). Each participant of the NTAG wore a teal ribbon in recognition of the victims of sexual assault. (US Navy photo by Gregory White, NTAG Carolina public affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 19:09
    Photo ID: 6622425
    VIRIN: 210423-N-RB391-082
    Resolution: 7011x5008
    Size: 10.44 MB
    Location: RALEIGH, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Carolina Walks a Mile for Awareness [Image 2 of 2], by Gregory White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NTAG Carolina Walks a Mile for Awareness
    NTAG Carolina Walks a Mile for Awareness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NTAG Carolina Walks a Mile for Awareness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    walk
    Carolina
    sexual assault
    SAPR
    Navy
    Sailors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT