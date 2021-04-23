NTAG Carolina Walks a Mile for Awareness

210423-N-RB391-041 (April 23, 2021) Raleigh, NC - Sailors and civilians assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Carolina pose for a photo during a one mile walk aimed at bringing awareness to sexual assault prevention. April is Sexual Assault Prevention Awareness Month (SAAPM). The theme of the walk was "Walk a Mile in Their Shoes," and each participant wore a teal ribbon in recognition of the victims of sexual assault. (US Navy photo by Gregory White, NTAG Carolina public affairs)

