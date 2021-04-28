Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Tripoli [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Tripoli

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Seaman erica higa 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210428-N-OP825-2011 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 28, 2021) – Retail Specialist 2nd Class Christian Saezgaray performs routine maintenance on a CO2 bottle in the laundry room aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 28. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erica Higa/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 18:57
    Photo ID: 6622415
    VIRIN: 210428-N-OP825-2011
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli [Image 3 of 3], by SN erica higa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Underway
    U.S. Navy
    USS Tripoli
    (LHA 7)
    CO2 bottle
    saftey check

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT