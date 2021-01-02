210428-N-OP825-1090 SAN DIEGO (April 28, 2021) – Seaman Justin Herbert operates a sound-powered phone during the ship’s sea and anchor detail on the fantail aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 28. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erica Higa/Released)

Date Taken: 02.01.2021 Date Posted: 04.29.2021 Photo ID: 6622411 VIRIN: 210428-N-OP825-1090 This work, USS Tripoli [Image 3 of 3], by SN erica higa, identified by DVIDS