    USS Tripoli [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Seaman erica higa 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210428-N-OP825-1090 SAN DIEGO (April 28, 2021) – Seaman Justin Herbert operates a sound-powered phone during the ship’s sea and anchor detail on the fantail aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 28. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erica Higa/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 18:57
    Photo ID: 6622411
    VIRIN: 210428-N-OP825-1090
    Resolution: 6037x4025
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli [Image 3 of 3], by SN erica higa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

