210428-N-OP825-1104 SAN DIEGO (April 28, 2021) – Seaman Christian Bernhardt handles line during the ship’s sea and anchor detail on the fantail aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 28. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erica Higa/Released)

