RIJEKA, Croatia (Apr. 28, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Samuel Martyka, right, and Seaman Jared Ford perform regularly scheduled maintenance on the port side anchor aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in Rijeka, Croatia, Apr. 28, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

