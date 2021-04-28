RIJEKA, Croatia (Apr. 28, 2021) Airman Brennen Roberge uses a forklift to move stores across the flight deck aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in Rijeka, Croatia, Apr. 28, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 04.29.2021 09:03 Photo ID: 6621766 VIRIN: 210428-N-GW139-3055 Resolution: 4008x2863 Size: 436.75 KB Location: RIJEKA, HR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams maintenance in Croatia [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.