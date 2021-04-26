210426-A-UN662-1281 ARABIAN GULF (April 26, 2021) – Sailors assigned to French Marine Nationale minehunter FS Cephee (M 652) heave mooring line during a sea and anchor evolution with Royal Fleet Auxiliary landing ship dock RFA Cardigan Bay (L 3009), not pictured, during Artemis Trident 21 in the Arabian Gulf, April 26. Artemis Trident 21 is a multilateral mine countermeasures exercise between the UK, Australia, France and U.S., designed to enhance mutual interoperability and capabilities in mine hunting and clearance, maritime security and dive operations, allowing participating naval forces to effectively develop the necessary skills to address threats to regional security, freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2021 Date Posted: 04.29.2021 06:35 Photo ID: 6621658 VIRIN: 210426-A-UN662-1281 Resolution: 6496x4331 Size: 12.74 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Artemis Trident 21 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Wheeler Brunschmid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.