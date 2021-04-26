Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Artemis Trident 21 [Image 2 of 6]

    Artemis Trident 21

    ARABIAN GULF

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210426-A-UN662-1320 ARABIAN GULF (April 26, 2021) – A MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, lands on the flight deck of Royal Fleet Auxiliary landing ship dock RFA Cardigan Bay (L 3009) during flight operations as part of exercise Artemis Trident 21 in the Arabian Gulf, April 26. Artemis Trident 21 is a multilateral mine countermeasures exercise between the UK, Australia, France and U.S., designed to enhance mutual interoperability and capabilities in mine hunting and clearance, maritime security and dive operations, allowing participating naval forces to effectively develop the necessary skills to address threats to regional security, freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Artemis Trident 21 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Wheeler Brunschmid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    France, Australia, UK, U.S. Conduct Mine Countermeasures Exercise in the Arabian Gulf

    TAGS

    “Artemis Trident 21” “United Kingdom” “France” “U.S. Navy” “USCENTCOM” “CENTCOM”

