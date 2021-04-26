210426-AUN662-1229 ARABIAN GULF (April 26, 2021) – Royal Fleet Auxiliary Capt. Sam Shattock, commanding officer of Royal Fleet Auxiliary landing ship dock RFA Cardigan Bay (L 3009), right, and Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, deputy commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, discuss radar capabilities during exercise Artemis Trident 21 in the Arabian Gulf, April 26. Artemis Trident 21 is a multilateral mine countermeasures exercise between the UK, Australia, France and U.S., designed to enhance mutual interoperability and capabilities in mine hunting and clearance, maritime security and dive operations, allowing participating naval forces to effectively develop the necessary skills to address threats to regional security, freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid)

