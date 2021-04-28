210428-N-CJ510-0160 AEGEAN SEA (April 28, 2021) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Jackson Mitchell reloads a M4 rifle during a live-fire weapons exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 28, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

