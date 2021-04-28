210428-N-CJ510-0173 AEGEAN SEA (April 28, 2021) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Jason Parra shoots a M4 rifles during a live-fire weapons exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 28, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 04.29.2021 05:25 Photo ID: 6621622 VIRIN: 210428-N-CJ510-0173 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.28 MB Location: AEGEAN SEA Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.