210428-N-CJ510-0259 AEGEAN SEA (April 28, 2021) Chief Gunner’s Mate Frederick Alayon, left, observes as Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) shoot M4 rifles during a live-fire weapons exercise, April 28, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

Date Taken: 04.28.2021
Location: AEGEAN SEA