    CFAO Zone Inspection [Image 11 of 13]

    CFAO Zone Inspection

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Apr. 28, 2021) Capt. Scott Hardy, left, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa commanding officer, listens to Todd Landon, Crow’s Nest Club food and beverage catering supervisor, during a zone inspection at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Apr. 28, 2021. Zone inspections are a tool for uncovering and correcting material discrepancies in buildings onboard the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 02:09
    Photo ID: 6621436
    VIRIN: 210428-N-QY759-0047
    Resolution: 6912x4937
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Zone Inspection [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

