CFAO Zone Inspection

CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Apr. 28, 2021) Capt. Scott Hardy, left, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa commanding officer, listens to Todd Landon, Crow’s Nest Club food and beverage catering supervisor, during a zone inspection at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Apr. 28, 2021. Zone inspections are a tool for uncovering and correcting material discrepancies in buildings onboard the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

