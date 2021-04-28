CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Apr. 28, 2021) Capt. Scott Hardy, left, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa commanding officer, listens to Todd Landon, Crow’s Nest Club food and beverage catering supervisor, during a zone inspection at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Apr. 28, 2021. Zone inspections are a tool for uncovering and correcting material discrepancies in buildings onboard the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 02:09
|Photo ID:
|6621436
|VIRIN:
|210428-N-QY759-0047
|Resolution:
|6912x4937
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAO Zone Inspection [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
