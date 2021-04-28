CFAO Zone Inspection

CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Apr. 28, 2021) Yuichi Higa, a Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa safety inspector, reviews the chemical properties of cleaning supplies along with a CFAO Morale, Welfare and Recreation employee inside the Crow’s Nest Club during a zone inspection at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Apr. 28, 2021. Zone inspections are a tool for uncovering and correcting material discrepancies in buildings onboard the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
04.28.2021
|04.29.2021 02:09
|6621432
|210428-N-QY759-0032
|6554x4681
|1.67 MB
OKINAWA, JP
|2
|0
