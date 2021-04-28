CFAO Zone Inspection

CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Apr. 28, 2021) Capt. Scott Hardy, right, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa commanding officer, talks with Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Troublefield, a CFAO unaccompanied housing barracks petty officer, as he inspects barracks managed by Troublefield during a zone inspection at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Apr. 28, 2021. Zone inspections are a tool for uncovering and correcting material discrepancies in buildings onboard the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

