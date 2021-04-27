Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AGILE FLAG 21-2 set up [Image 8 of 8]

    AGILE FLAG 21-2 set up

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 51st Combat Communications Squadron, sets up an antenna in preparation for AGILE FLAG 21-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 27, 2021. The 51st CBCS out of Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is one of several units participating in AGILE FLAG, an experiment that tests a wing’s ability to deploy into a theater as a lead air expeditionary wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 20:23
    Photo ID: 6620438
    VIRIN: 210427-F-DB615-1082
    Resolution: 8150x5433
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AGILE FLAG 21-2 set up [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AGILE FLAG 21-2 set up
    AGILE FLAG 21-2 set up
    AGILE FLAG 21-2 set up
    AGILE FLAG 21-2 set up
    AGILE FLAG 21-2 set up
    AGILE FLAG 21-2 set up
    AGILE FLAG 21-2 set up
    AGILE FLAG 21-2 set up

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Tyndall
    TAFB
    325th FW
    325th Fighter Wing
    AGILEFLAG212
    AGILE FLAG 21-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT