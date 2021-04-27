A U.S. Air Force Airman and a U.S. Space Force Guardian with the 51st Combat Communications Squadron, set up a satellite at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 27, 2021. The 51st CBCS out of Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, was tasked with setting up a mobile operations center for communications during AGILE FLAG 21-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 20:23
|Photo ID:
|6620434
|VIRIN:
|210427-F-DB615-1056
|Resolution:
|4993x7490
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AGILE FLAG 21-2 set up [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
