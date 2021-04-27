Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AGILE FLAG 21-2 set up [Image 4 of 8]

    AGILE FLAG 21-2 set up

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman and a U.S. Space Force Guardian with the 51st Combat Communications Squadron, set up a satellite at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 27, 2021. The 51st CBCS out of Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, was tasked with setting up a mobile operations center for communications during AGILE FLAG 21-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

    This work, AGILE FLAG 21-2 set up [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

