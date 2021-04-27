AGILE FLAG 21-2 set up

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 51st Combat Communications Squadron, set up a satellite in preparation for AGILE FLAG 21-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 27, 2021. The 51st CBCS out of Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is one of several units participating in AGILE FLAG, an experiment that tests a wing’s ability to deploy into a theater as a lead air expeditionary wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

