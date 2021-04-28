Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard meets with Allies in Greece [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Coast Guard meets with Allies in Greece

    GREECE

    04.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    PIRAEUS, Greece (April 28, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Samuel Blase, commanding officer of USCGC Robert Goldman (WPC 1142), speak with guests and Commandant of the Hellenic Coast Guard Vice Adm. Theodoros Kliaris, Minister for Shipping and Island Policy Giannis Plakiotakis, American Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt, and explain the historical significance of the cutter’s namesakes in Piraeus, Greece, April 28, 2021. USCGC Charles Moulthrope (1141) and Robert Goldman are en route to their new homeport in Bahrain in support of the Navy’s U.S. Fifth Fleet and U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia. While in the U.S. Navy’s Sixth Fleet area of responsibility, the crews will support engagements with partner countries strengthening relationships and demonstrating our continued commitment to global maritime security and stability. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kendrick Vazquez/Released)

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard meets with Allies in Greece [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WPC 1141
    WPC 1142
    Op Trailblazer

