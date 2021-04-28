U.S. Coast Guard meets with Allies in Greece

PIRAEUS, Greece (April 28, 2021) Minister for Shipping and Island Policy Giannis Plakiotakis, Commandant of the Hellenic Coast Guard Vice Adm. Theodoros Kliaris, American Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt take a moment for a photo with Lt. Cmdr. Samuel Blase, commanding officer of USCGC Robert Goldman (WPC 1142), Lt. Cmdr. Steve Hulse, commanding officer of USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141), aboard the USCGC Robert Goldman (WPC 1142) in Greece on April 28, 2021. Charles Moulthrope and Robert Goldman are en route to their new homeport in Bahrain in support of the Navy’s U.S. Fifth Fleet and U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia. While in the U.S. Navy’s Sixth Fleet area of responsibility, the crews will support engagements with partner countries strengthening relationships and demonstrating our continued commitment to global maritime security and stability. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kendrick Vazquez/Released)

