U.S. Coast Guard meets with Allies in Greece

PIRAEUS, Greece (April 28, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Samuel Blase, commanding officer of USCGC Robert Goldman (WPC 1142), speak with guests and Commandant of the Hellenic Coast Guard Vice Adm. Theodoros Kliaris, Minister for Shipping and Island Policy Giannis Plakiotakis, American Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt, and explain the equipment on the cutter while in Piraeus, Greece, April 28, 2021. USCGC Charles Moulthrope (1141) and Robert Goldman are en route to their new homeport in Bahrain in support of the Navy’s U.S. Fifth Fleet and U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia. While in the U.S. Navy’s Sixth Fleet area of responsibility, the crews will support engagements with partner countries strengthening relationships and demonstrating our continued commitment to global maritime security and stability. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kendrick Vazquez/Release

