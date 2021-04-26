Date Taken: 04.26.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 15:38 Photo ID: 6619867 VIRIN: 210426-F-XM616-0020 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 28.55 MB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, You have the corg-key to my heart [Image 3 of 3], by A1C zachary willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.