Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    You have the corg-key to my heart [Image 2 of 3]

    You have the corg-key to my heart

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class zachary willis 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Dr. Erin Hiskett, McConnell Air Force Base Veterinary Services veterinarian, applies a tourniquet to Topanga to draw blood while SGT. Alli Oliver restrains April 26, 2021, at McConnell AFB. Topanga had her blood drawn to perform a Fluorescent Antibody Virus Neutralization test that measures the response of an animal’s immune system to the rabies vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 15:38
    Photo ID: 6619864
    VIRIN: 210426-F-XM616-0023
    Resolution: 5763x3846
    Size: 13.72 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, You have the corg-key to my heart [Image 3 of 3], by A1C zachary willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    You have the corg-key to my heart
    You have the corg-key to my heart
    You have the corg-key to my heart

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vet
    McConnell AFB
    Veterinarian
    Dogs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT