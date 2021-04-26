Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    You have the corg-key to my heart

    You have the corg-key to my heart

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class zachary willis 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Alan Ricker, public affairs journeyman, brought his corgi, Topanga, to the McConnell Air Force Base Veterinary Services for a leptospirosis vaccine April 26, 2021, at McConnell AFB, Kansas. The leptospirosis vaccine protects pets from bacteria in water sources contaminated by wild animal urine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis)

    You have the corg-key to my heart
    You have the corg-key to my heart
    You have the corg-key to my heart

    Vet
    McConnell AFB
    Veterinarian
    Dogs

