Senior Airman Alan Ricker, public affairs journeyman, brought his corgi, Topanga, to the McConnell Air Force Base Veterinary Services for a leptospirosis vaccine April 26, 2021, at McConnell AFB, Kansas. The leptospirosis vaccine protects pets from bacteria in water sources contaminated by wild animal urine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 15:38
|Photo ID:
|6619862
|VIRIN:
|210426-F-XM616-0003
|Resolution:
|5778x3856
|Size:
|11.63 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, You have the corg-key to my heart [Image 3 of 3], by A1C zachary willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT