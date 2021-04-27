Mindset: MxMADE

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Angelo-Miguel Lopez, 86th Maintenance Squadron precision measurement equipment laboratory technician, talks to Col. Anthony Nance, 86th Maintenance Group commander, about empowerment as an Airman at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 27, 2021. Nance visited the PMEL laboratory as part of the MxMADE program created to develop Airmen through mentorship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James)
