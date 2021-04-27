Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mindset: MxMADE [Image 2 of 3]

    Mindset: MxMADE

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emma James 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Angelo-Miguel Lopez, 86th Maintenance Squadron precision measurement equipment laboratory technician speaks to 86th Maintenance Group leadership at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 27, 2021. Lopez briefed leadership on empowerment as part of the MxMADE program, a mentorship program designed to develop Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 14:04
    Photo ID: 6619663
    VIRIN: 210427-F-HB534-1023
    Resolution: 4993x3255
    Size: 858.85 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mindset: MxMADE [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Emma James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mindset: MxMADE
    Mindset: MxMADE
    Mindset: MxMADE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mindset: MxMADE

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    USAFE
    Ramstein Air Base
    86MXG
    MxMADE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT