Mindset: MxMADE

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Angelo-Miguel Lopez, 86th Maintenance Squadron precision measurement equipment laboratory technician speaks to 86th Maintenance Group leadership at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 27, 2021. Lopez briefed leadership on empowerment as part of the MxMADE program, a mentorship program designed to develop Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James)

