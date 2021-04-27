Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mindset: MxMADE [Image 1 of 3]

    Mindset: MxMADE

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emma James 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Anthony Nance, 86th Maintenance Group commander, listens to an Airman during a MxMADE brief at Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany, April 27, 2021. MxMADE is a mentorship program designed to develop Airmen to improve mission capability and success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 14:04
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
