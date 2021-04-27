U.S. Air Force Col. Anthony Nance, 86th Maintenance Group commander, listens to an Airman during a MxMADE brief at Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany, April 27, 2021. MxMADE is a mentorship program designed to develop Airmen to improve mission capability and success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 14:04 Photo ID: 6619662 VIRIN: 210427-F-HB534-1009 Resolution: 4830x3269 Size: 685.79 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mindset: MxMADE [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Emma James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.