    Carter Hall Conducts RAS [Image 4 of 5]

    Carter Hall Conducts RAS

    AT SEA

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sawyer Connally 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210427-N-NQ285-1118
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 27, 2021) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Christopher Andino, left, and Seaman Litzy Velasquez, both assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), prepare to signal to the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) during a replenishment-at-sea, April 26, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

