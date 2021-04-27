210427-N-NQ285-1077
ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 27, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) look on as the ship approaches the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) during a replenishment-at-sea, April 26, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 13:48
|Photo ID:
|6619652
|VIRIN:
|210427-N-NQ285-1077
|Resolution:
|5069x3621
|Size:
|919.28 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Carter Hall Conducts RAS [Image 5 of 5], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
