Carter Hall Conducts RAS

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 27, 2021) Quartermaster 3rd Class Hydrick Rebugio, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), raises a signal flag during a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), April 26, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

