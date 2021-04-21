NAS Pensacola Hosts Military Working Dog First Aid Course

Military working dog (MWD) handlers practice placing splints on a mannequin dog during MWD first aid training onboard NAS Pensacola, April 21, 2021. The afternoon training was divided into several stations where handlers learned different first aid techniques. Official U.S. Navy photo by Joshua Cox

