Military working dog (MWD) handlers practice placing splints on a mannequin dog during MWD first aid training onboard NAS Pensacola, April 21, 2021. The afternoon training was divided into several stations where handlers learned different first aid techniques. Official U.S. Navy photo by Joshua Cox
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 13:10
|Photo ID:
|6619620
|VIRIN:
|210421-N-IT398-0321
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|6.98 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Pensacola Hosts Military Working Dog First Aid Course [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAS Pensacola Hosts Military Working Dog First Aid Course
