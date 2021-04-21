Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAS Pensacola Hosts Military Working Dog First Aid Course [Image 3 of 3]

    NAS Pensacola Hosts Military Working Dog First Aid Course

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Joshua Cox 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    Military working dog (MWD) handlers practice placing splints on a mannequin dog during MWD first aid training onboard NAS Pensacola, April 21, 2021. The afternoon training was divided into several stations where handlers learned different first aid techniques. Official U.S. Navy photo by Joshua Cox

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 13:10
    Photo ID: 6619620
    VIRIN: 210421-N-IT398-0321
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 6.98 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Pensacola Hosts Military Working Dog First Aid Course [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAS Pensacola Hosts Military Working Dog First Aid Course
    NAS Pensacola Hosts Military Working Dog First Aid Course
    NAS Pensacola Hosts Military Working Dog First Aid Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAS Pensacola Hosts Military Working Dog First Aid Course

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAS Pensacola
    Navy
    Air Force
    Army
    CNRSE
    NASP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT