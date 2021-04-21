A Military working dog (MWD) handler wraps a bandage around the bleeding leg of a robotic dog during MWD first aid training, April 21, 2021, onboard NAS Pensacola. The robotic dog actually bled from the injured leg and barked while handlers worked to apply a tourniquet and stop the bleeding. Official U.S. Navy photo by Joshua Cox

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 13:10 Photo ID: 6619618 VIRIN: 210421-N-IT398-0308 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 4.77 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS Pensacola Hosts Military Working Dog First Aid Course [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.