A Military working dog (MWD) handler wraps a bandage around the bleeding leg of a robotic dog during MWD first aid training, April 21, 2021, onboard NAS Pensacola. The robotic dog actually bled from the injured leg and barked while handlers worked to apply a tourniquet and stop the bleeding. Official U.S. Navy photo by Joshua Cox
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 13:10
|Photo ID:
|6619618
|VIRIN:
|210421-N-IT398-0308
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|4.77 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Pensacola Hosts Military Working Dog First Aid Course [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAS Pensacola Hosts Military Working Dog First Aid Course
