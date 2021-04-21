Capt. Catherine Barich, DVM, NAS Pensacola Veterinary Treatment Facility officer-in-charge, demonstrates how to place a splint on a dog with a broken leg during Military Working Dog (MWD) first aid training, April 21, 2021. MWD handlers from the Navy, Army and Air Force learned how to render first aid to their canine counterparts during the one-day training evolution onboard NAS Pensacola. Official U.S. Navy photo by Joshua Cox
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 13:10
|Photo ID:
|6619619
|VIRIN:
|210421-N-IT398-0304
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|10.09 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Pensacola Hosts Military Working Dog First Aid Course [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAS Pensacola Hosts Military Working Dog First Aid Course
LEAVE A COMMENT