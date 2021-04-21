Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Pensacola Hosts Military Working Dog First Aid Course

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Joshua Cox 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    Capt. Catherine Barich, DVM, NAS Pensacola Veterinary Treatment Facility officer-in-charge, demonstrates how to place a splint on a dog with a broken leg during Military Working Dog (MWD) first aid training, April 21, 2021. MWD handlers from the Navy, Army and Air Force learned how to render first aid to their canine counterparts during the one-day training evolution onboard NAS Pensacola. Official U.S. Navy photo by Joshua Cox

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Pensacola Hosts Military Working Dog First Aid Course [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAS Pensacola
    Navy
    Air Force
    Army
    CNRSE
    NASP

