KFOR Soldiers observe Denim Day

Soldiers with Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, pose in jeans for Denim Day at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on April 28, 2021. Denim Day is observed internationally to support victims of sexual assault and reject the misconception that victims should be blamed for their assault because of what they were wearing. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

