    KFOR Soldiers observe Denim Day

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Soldiers with Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, pose in jeans for Denim Day at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on April 28, 2021. Denim Day is the culminating event for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month for RC-E. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

    KFOR
    Regional Command-East
    2/34th IBCT
    Denim Day
    SAAPM
    NotInMySquad

