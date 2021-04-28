Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Typhoon Ready/ Reliant Gale 21 [Image 4 of 4]

    Typhoon Ready/ Reliant Gale 21

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (April 28, 2021) – Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s Port Operations deploys a containment boom for a simulated hazardous material spill onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo April 28, 2021. The recovery operation was part of Typhoon Ready/ Reliant Gale 21, an annual drill that focuses on emergency preparedness, personnel accountability, evacuation, and recovery operations during a natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 08:03
    Photo ID: 6619504
    VIRIN: 210428-N-CA060-0034
    Resolution: 5197x3712
    Size: 832.93 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Typhoon Ready/ Reliant Gale 21 [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

