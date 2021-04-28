SASEBO, Japan (April 28, 2021) – Firefighters from Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire & Emergency Services Sasebo contain a simulated hazardous material spill onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo April 28, 2021. The recovery operation was part of Typhoon Ready/ Reliant Gale 21, an annual drill that focuses on emergency preparedness, personnel accountability, evacuation, and recovery operations during a natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

