SASEBO, Japan (April 28, 2021) – Firefighters from Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire & Emergency Services Sasebo arrive at a simulated hazardous material spill scene onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo April 28, 2021. The recovery operation was part of Typhoon Ready/ Reliant Gale 21, an annual drill that focuses on emergency preparedness, personnel accountability, evacuation, and recovery operations during a natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 08:03
|Photo ID:
|6619501
|VIRIN:
|210428-N-CA060-0004
|Resolution:
|5085x3632
|Size:
|998.35 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
