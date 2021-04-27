Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Reserve Airman receives instruction during Exercise Nexus Dawn [Image 4 of 6]

    Reserve Airman receives instruction during Exercise Nexus Dawn

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Green 

    349th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    1st Lt. Kelli Samples of the 752nd Medical Squadron receives instruction from Master Sgt. Tim Woodall of the 349th Medical Squadron during an emergency medical scenario for Exercise Nexus Dawn at March Air Reserve Base in California on April 27, 2021. NEXUS DAWN is a readiness exercise designed to test the ability of certain Air Force Reserve units to generate, employ and sustain air operations in a simulated combat environment. Missions included in NEXUS DAWN include aeromedical evacuation, airlift for cargo and personnel, aerial refueling, deployment processing, aerial port operations, and command and control. Reserve Citizen Airmen from Travis, Beale, March, McChord, and McConnell Air Force Bases will participate in the exercise, as well as Air National Guardsmen from Fresno, Calif. (U.S. Air Force Reserve photo by Staff Sergeant Ryan Green)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 02:54
    Photo ID: 6619378
    VIRIN: 210427-F-EW070-0091
    Resolution: 3934x2318
    Size: 803.23 KB
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Airman receives instruction during Exercise Nexus Dawn [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Ryan Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Medical scenario during Exercise Nexus Dawn
    Reserve Airmen take part in Exercise Nexus Dawn medical scenario
    Reserve Airmen take part in Exercise Nexus Dawn medical scenario
    Reserve Airman receives instruction during Exercise Nexus Dawn
    Medical scenario during Exercise Nexus Dawn
    Reserve Airmen take part in Exercise Nexus Dawn medical scenario

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AFRC
    #ReserveReform
    #ReserveResilient
    #TeamMarch
    #NexusDawn

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT