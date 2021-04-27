Reserve Airmen take part in Exercise Nexus Dawn medical scenario

1st Lt. Kelli Samples of the 752nd Medical Squadron takes part in an emergency medical scenario for Exercise Nexus Dawn at March Air Reserve Base in California on April 27, 2021. NEXUS DAWN is a readiness exercise designed to test the ability of certain Air Force Reserve units to generate, employ and sustain air operations in a simulated combat environment. Missions included in NEXUS DAWN include aeromedical evacuation, airlift for cargo and personnel, aerial refueling, deployment processing, aerial port operations, and command and control. Reserve Citizen Airmen from Travis, Beale, March, McChord, and McConnell Air Force Bases will participate in the exercise, as well as Air National Guardsmen from Fresno, Calif. (U.S. Air Force Reserve photo by Staff Sergeant Ryan Green)

