USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 26, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Eric Randell, left, an infantry assaultman assigned to Battalion Landing Team 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), from Sandy, Utah, teaches Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Alek Shackell, from Olympia, Wash., how to clear an M240B machine gun aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 26. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)

