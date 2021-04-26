PACIFIC OCEAN (April 26, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Marcelina Merlos, left, from Denver, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Dae Kim, from Gwang-Ju, South Korea, conduct maintenance on a corrosion cart on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 26. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 00:42 Photo ID: 6619176 VIRIN: 210426-N-HV010-1004 Resolution: 7246x4833 Size: 957.04 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 13 of 13], by SN Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.