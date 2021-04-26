Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 12 of 13]

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sang Kim 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 26, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ellie Rutan, a data systems administrator assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Command Element, from Elburn, Ill., clears an M240B machine gun aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 26. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 00:42
    Photo ID: 6619177
    VIRIN: 210426-N-HV010-1028
    Resolution: 5001x7497
    Size: 709.46 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 13 of 13], by SN Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations
    USS ESSEX Underway Operations
    USS ESSEX Underway Operations
    USS ESSEX Underway Operations
    USS ESSEX Underway Operations
    USS ESSEX Underway Operations
    USS ESSEX Underway Operations
    USS ESSEX Underway Operations
    USS ESSEX Underway Operations
    USS ESSEX Underway Operations
    USS ESSEX Underway Operations
    USS ESSEX Underway Operations
    USS ESSEX Underway Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT