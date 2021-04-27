126th Air Refueling Wing and 906th Air Refueling Squadron memorialize the selfless service of U.S. Air Force Captain Brandon Cyr at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 27, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ces White)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 20:59
|Photo ID:
|6618848
|VIRIN:
|210427-Z-JI514-0033
|Resolution:
|2000x1331
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Brandon Cyr Memorial [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Cesaron White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT