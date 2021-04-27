Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Brandon Cyr Memorial [Image 8 of 11]

    Capt. Brandon Cyr Memorial

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Cesaron White 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Lt. Col. Kurt Wampole, commander 906th Air Refueling Squadron, remembers the service and life of Capt. Brandon Cyr at the 126th Air Refueling Wing and 906th ARS ceremony memorializing Cyr at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois April 27, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ces White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 20:59
    Photo ID: 6618845
    VIRIN: 210427-Z-JI514-0021
    Resolution: 2000x1331
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    TAGS

    126ARW
    906ARS
    Cyr

