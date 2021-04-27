Capt. Brandon Cyr Memorial

U.S. Air Force Captain Thomas Peck, a chaplain with the 375th Air Mobility Wing, plays "Taps" as the 126th Air Refueling Wing and 906th Air Refueling Squadron memorialize the passing of U.S. Air Force Captain Brandon Cyr at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 27, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ces White)

Date Taken: 04.27.2021
Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US