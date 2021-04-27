Alaska National Guard armory honor pole restored by Vietnam veteran and son

The honor pole that was built by George and James Bennett, a father-son duo from Sitka, sits in front of the Alaska Army National Guard armory April 27, 2021, days after it was restored. The pole is a momument that was built in 2007 and 2008, and is dedicated to the profound contributions of the Alaska Natives to the safety and heritage of the state in the past and present. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky)

